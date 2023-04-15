Iqraam Rayners scored two goals as Stellenbosch FC eliminated Mamelodi Sundowns from the Nedbank Cup on Saturday evening. The Nedbank Cup is becoming the 'Cup of Dreams' for Stellenbosch after they dumped defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns out of the competition with a shock 2-1 win in their quarter-final clash at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was the first time that Stellenbosch had reached the quarter-final round and after this enterprising performance, they deservedly reached the semi-final round. Sundowns were hoping to snap out of their winless run in this quarter-final after they were held to three consecutive draws in the Premiership. Sundowns are yet to win since they were crowned DStv Premiership champions. 🤯 𝐒![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐔![CDATA[]]>𝐍![CDATA[]]>𝐍![CDATA[]]>𝐄![CDATA[]]>𝐃: Sundowns crash out of the #NedbankCup and lose for the first time under Rulani Mokwena. pic.twitter.com/YRlILRt0EY — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 15, 2023 The visiting Sundowns strengthened their side by bringing in ace goalscorer Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane, Denis Onyango and Gaston Sirino. Stellenbosch handed youngster Kyle Jurgens a starting XI debut.

For Stellenbosch, the opening minutes were like a horror show when they fashioned several scoring opportunities. They failed to convert opportunities as Sundowns' defence battled to contain an enterprising start by the Capetonians. There were half chances for Fawaaz Basadien and Iqraam Rayners but neither could not hit the target after they left unmarked in the firing zone. As the match approached the half-hour mark, Sundowns started imposing themselves on the match. By the time the referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa blew for halftime Sundowns had enjoyed a whopping 73% possession advantage.

This left Stellenbosch with little chance to attack but they managed the odd counter and a threatening one was sprung by central midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa whose run was thwarted in the Sundowns' penalty area by the retreating defence. After the Stellenbosch defence survived a wave of attacks, Sundowns finally made the breakthrough fortuitously six minutes when defender Aubrey Modiba unleashed a rip-snorter from the edge of the opposition's penalty area. The ball struck the crossbar and as it was about to bounce back in play it struck Lee Langeveldt's boot and ricochetted into the goals. The Stellenbosch keeper Langeveldt was credited with an own goal. Sundowns livewire midfielder Neo Maema tried hard to bring a spark to the team's sorties into the opposition half. He initiated a few attacks, and he came close to scoring but his finishing let him down.

Stellenbosch find an equaliser through Iqraam Rayners, who capitalises on a bad back pass.#NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/gmlh3WL4Rr — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 15, 2023 When second-half play resumed there was no hint that the Sundowns' 1-0 lead would evaporate into the Athlone night air in the space of nine minutes. First Rayners intercepted a back pass in the Sundowns' rear-guard and rounded goalkeeper Denis Onyango to open his side's scoring account (1-). Nine minutes later, Sundowns suffered another setback when Rayners, the current 'DStv Player of the Month', scored a second goal as he held out with two Sundowns defenders challenging him (1-1). Sundowns made several changes to salvage the game, but Stellenbosch held out to hand Rhulani Mokwena his loss since he was appointed sole head coach of the reigning Premiership team.