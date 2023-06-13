The knives are out for India’s superstars following Sunday’s 209-run World Championship final defeat to Australia. India, who lost the inaugural WTC final to New Zealand in 2021, put up scores of 296 and 234 in their two innings but those figures fell far short of what was required to deliver a first global title since the 50-overs Champions Trophy in 2013.

And with the likes of Virat Kohli, 34, and Rohit Sharma, 36, not being able to guide them to glory, the headlines in India took aim at the team’s “stars”. The Times of India wrote: “Super stars flop yet again”. The Mace is ours!



Congratulations to captain Pat Cummins and our men’s national team on becoming World Test Champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LCTILuI6ja — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 11, 2023 They added: “Is it time for a transition and a phasing out of some senior batters as the next WTC cycle begins…”