Virgil van Dijk is backing Liverpool’s vuurwarm attack to fire the Premier League title chasers past Newcastle this weekend. The Reds have racked up 135 strikes as they hunt an unprecedented quadruple, with Mo Salah (30), Diogo Jota (21), Sadio Mane (20), scoring the bulk of the goals.

But Roberto Firmino (11), Divock Origi (6) and new boy Luis Diaz (4) have also netted important strikes. And Van Dijk reckons they can keep Liverpool hot on the heels of title rivals Manchester City, who they trail by just one point with five games to play, when they go to St James Park on Saturday at 1.30pm. DEADLY: Sadio Mane and Mo Salah Even the yster defender skriks for his eie attack, saying: “They are so important for us at the moment. I don’t want to be facing any of our strikers, to be fair.

“Diogo from the bench, Luis, Mo, Sadio, it’s incredible, Divock. “We are in a good moment, everyone is pushing each other and we’ll try to keep that going.” Mane was on target in midweek to seal a 2-0 Champions League semifinal first-leg victory over Villarreal.

GIF: Diogo Jota After sukkelling to break down the visitors’ defence, Jordan Henderson’s cross took a deflection and looped over goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli to give the Reds a 53rd-minute lead. Smelling blood, Salah played in Mane in a tight space and the Senegalese poked home the second just a minute later. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team are believed to have signed new deals with the club that will keep them in charge at Anfield until at least 2026.

TEAM P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 33 25 5 3 80 21 80 2 Liverpool 33 24 7 2 85 22 79

3 Chelsea 32 19 8 5 67 27 65 4 Arsenal 33 19 3 11 52 40 60 5 Tottenham 33 18 4 11 56 38 58

6 Man United 34 15 9 10 53 51 54 7 West Ham 34 15 7 12 52 44 52 8 Wolves 33 15 4 14 33 29 49

9 Newcastle 34 11 10 13 40 55 43 10 Leicester 32 11 9 12 47 51 42 11 Brighton 34 9 14 11 31 42 41

12 Brentford 34 11 7 16 41 49 40 13 S’hampton 34 9 13 12 40 56 40 14 C. Palace 33 8 14 11 43 41 38

15 Aston Villa 32 11 4 17 42 46 37 16 Leeds 33 8 10 15 38 68 34 17 Burnley 33 6 13 14 29 45 31