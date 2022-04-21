Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick says his club, beaten 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday, are six years behind Liverpool.

United lost 5-0 to Liverpool at Old Trafford in October and then were outclassed in the return game, as Luiz Diaz opened the scoring for the hosts, with a Mo Salah double sandwiching a Sadio Mane strike.

At the other end of the field, United only had one shot on target and could only get 28 percent of the overall ball possession.

HONEST: Ralf Rangnick

Played off the park, Rangnick says: “It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating.

“We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now…”

“Disgusting” is the word Rangnick was looking for according to former Red Devils ace Paul Scholes, who won the treble with the side in the glory days of 1998/99.

In his post-match analysis, Scholes says: “I feel saddened, it’s not great to watch...

🗣 "Here in our club it has to start this summer."



Ralf Rangnick says that Manchester United need to begin their rebuild this summer pic.twitter.com/NKHDBAHESn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2022

“The fans have travelled a long way, it’s disgusting to watch. But that’s where the club is at the minute.”

Scholes’ treble winning teammate Roy Keane echoes on Sky Sports: “It was anger earlier in the season. Now it's just sadness.

“I didn’t think there was any heart there, no soul, no leaders, they lack real quality.”

Another ex-teammate of theirs Gary Neville concludes: “Fundamentally the club is broken on and off the pitch. The stadium is falling apart, the training ground is falling back to second rate compared to other grounds…”

Next up for United, who are currently sixth on the log with the defeat seeing them lose more ground on the top four, is a trip to rivals Arsenal lying in wait at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

[email protected]