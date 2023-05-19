With a mathematical chance of qualifying for the Olympic Games, they face Great Britain, USA and New Zealand in Pool A.

As the curtain comes down on the Sevens Series at the iconic Twickenham Stadium in London this weekend, the Springbok Sevens are looking to end on a high.

Hunting down Australia with 125 points in fifth place for automatic qualification - because Games hosts France are third and therefore qualification stretches to the top five - the Blitzboks are currently in seventh with 116 points. Samoa, in sixth, also have 116 points, meaning the calculators will be out if the Boks want to make it to Paris.

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 No changes to the team this week in London.



Still Visser says: “We want to finish strong after we’ve struggled in the last four or five tournaments.

“I also think it will be good for our confidence going into next season if we can go all the way and win this tournament, and hopefully qualify for the Olympic Games as well.”