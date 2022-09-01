The oldest Springbok debutant in history, Deon Fourie, says he is not “Schalk Brits light”. The similarities between the two men are striking - both being able to play hooker and flank, both having spent time playing for Western Province and the Stormers and both being involved in the Bok squad in their mid-30s.

Brits was die ou man in the Boks’ victorious 2019 World Cup campaign - doubling up as a flank and hooker at the age of 38. He has since retired. CLASS: Schalk Brits As it stands, Fourie became the oldest Bok rookie when he made his debut at 35 against Wales in July. And with coach Jacques Nienaber saying earlier in the week that he sees a similar role for Fourie as that of Brits at the World Cup, the Stormers flanker, who will be backup hooker against in Australia in Sydney, is relishing the opportunity.

But he will do it his way. Asked about the challenge and the coach’s faith in giving him that role at the World Cup, Fourie says:“I’m excited, but but it comes with a bit of pressure as well to keep your game up and keep doing what you’re doing. “When I came back [from France to the Stormers] last year, I didn’t think I would sit here with Springbok on my chest. I am grateful in that regard. It’s just to take this next game and hopefully I can perform well, hopefully I can be Deon Fourie and not Schalk Brits light.”