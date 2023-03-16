Erling Haaland told coach Pep Guardiola he wanted a double hattrick after the Norwegian ace banged in five goals to fire Manchester City into the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
The 22-year-old equalled Lionel Messi’s tournament record haul of five strikes in a game, with his five-star performance making him the youngster player to 30 European Cup goals, with a total of 33 in an incredible 25 matches.
City ripped apart Leipzig 7-0 and 8-1 on aggregate at the Etihad Stadium, with Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne also netting on the night.
FULL-TIME | Through to the #UCL quarter-finals! 💥— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 14, 2023
🔵 7-0 ⚫️ #ManCity pic.twitter.com/Nzgp34Wzua
Subbed off after 63 minutes, Haaland revealed his words to his boss in a post-match interview with BT Sport, saying: “I told him [Pep Guardiola] when I went off, ‘I would love to score a double hattrick.
“But what can I do?”
Erling Haaland sleeps with his hat-trick balls 🤣 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/r6aQC3543k— GOAL (@goal) March 15, 2023
Haaland now has 39 goals in all competitions for City this season and will be hunting his first in the FA Cup when Burnley visit for a quarterfinal clash on Saturday.