Erling Haaland told coach Pep Guardiola he wanted a double hattrick after the Norwegian ace banged in five goals to fire Manchester City into the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old equalled Lionel Messi’s tournament record haul of five strikes in a game, with his five-star performance making him the youngster player to 30 European Cup goals, with a total of 33 in an incredible 25 matches.