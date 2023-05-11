Last Saturday against the Bulls in the quarterfinal of the United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium was supposed to be Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff’s last match for the franchise in front of his home crowd. But fate had other plans and when Connacht beat Ulster in their quarterfinal clash the day before, the door was opened for yet another clash in front of the Stormers faithful.

Kitshoff and his team grabbed it with both hands to beat their archrivals 33-21 and set up this Saturday's semifinal against Connacht - possibly his final showing in the Mother City for the team he grew up supporting.



At 31, Kitshoff has signed a three-year deal with Ulster and will join them at the end of the season. But he says of possibly returning to the Mother City: "I'll always try to keep the door open, as long as Dobbo [coach John Dobson] wants me I'll always come back to the Stormers. I just had a lekker opportunity to play overseas, [so I'm] just gonna go for a stint and keep the lines of communication open."