Ireland are paaping on the fitness of no fewer than five of their players ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup showdown with the All Blacks. But team manager Mick Kearney believes that with some Irish luck, they will have everyone fit and ready to tackle the southern hemisphere champions.

James Ryan (wrist), Mack Hansen (calf) and New Zealand-born winger James Lowe (eye) all got injured in their 36-14 Pool B win over Scotland at the weekend, with Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw reportedly also struggling with hamstrings niggles . But Kearney says: "James Ryan is seeing a specialist and we are hoping for better news than originally anticipated. "Mark Hanson took a bang to his calf but is improving. Both him and James are making good strides.

"At this stage, no one is ruled out for the match against New Zealand on Saturday night." Ireland have been playing Tests against the All Blacks since 1905 but got their first victory in 2016 with four more wins following in the seven matches since that breakthrough victory in Chicago. That tally included two wins to clinch last year's Test series in New Zealand but it was the All Blacks who ran out comfortable 46-14 winners in the quarterfinals of the last World Cup in Japan.