Newcastle super-sub Callum Wilson is out to shoot down treble kings Manchester City in on Saturday at 9pm top-of-the-table Premier League clash. Having scored off bench in last week’s 5-1 opening-weekend rout of Aston Villa, the England star is heelwat confident ahead of the Etihad showdown.

He tells his Footballer's Football podcast co-host Michail Antonio: "I'll still score again, probably. New week, new focus."



"[It's a] big game, champions of England, champions of Europe, it's never an easy place to go. "It's going to be one where first 10, 15 minutes we've got to make sure we don't concede and then you get a foothold in the game and hopefully we come out there with a positive result."

While Wilson is vol gees, City boss Pep Guardiola is not happy with his span despite winning his fourth trophy of 2023 on Wednesday night in a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Sevilla to lift the Uefa Super Cup after playing to a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes in Athens.



He says: "We are not in the best moment, I would say." Added to that the Spaniard hit out at Premier League bosses for forcing them to play two matches within 72 hours.