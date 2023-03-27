After storming out on his team this weekend, Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos says he still believes in his national-team players. The Belgian is building bridges following his dramatic walkout at the Orlando Stadium as South Africa let slip a 2-0 lead as Friday’s Afcon 2024 Group K qualifier ended in a 2-2 draw.

After watching his span waste a klomp kans to put the game to bed, the 140th-ranked Lone Stars fought back and grabbed a stunning injury-time equaliser at the end of the regulation 90 minutes. Bafana Bafana fail to make their home advantage count as Liberia comeback from 2-0 down to force a 2-2 draw courtesy of this Mohammed Sangare strike.#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 pic.twitter.com/KdigPZXxYu — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 24, 2023 It leaves SA level on log points with Liberia heading into Tuesday night’s clash in Monrovia, with a victory giving them a three-point advantage before both teams play their final group games against World Cup semifinalists Morocco. But in order to do so, Broos needs his players to believe that their coach believes in them.

Backs his boys: Hugo Broos In a release from Safa’s media team, he says: “I think the most important thing now is that players know that I still believe in them. “It’s not that I was frustrated and angry and disappointed in the result, that I don’t believe in them. “I built this team and I know how good they are and that are able to qualify for Afcon.