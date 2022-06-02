Rafael Nadal insists he still has work to do to win a 14th French Open despite knocking out Novak Djokovic early Wednesday morning. The Spaniard is still on track for a record-extending 22nd men’s Grand Slam title and will face third-seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinals on his 36th birthday on Friday.

Nadal took his head-to-head record against defending champion Djokovic at Roland Garros to 8-2 with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) win which finished after 1am. RIVAL: Novak Djokovic Satisfied with the victory, Nadal says: “In the end it has been a very emotional night for me. I’m still playing for nights like today. “But it’s just a quarterfinals match. So I didn’t win anything. I just give myself a chance to be back on court in two days. Playing another semifinals here in Roland Garros means a lot to me.”

The match ended in cool conditions, with many fans covering themselves in blankets as the match stretched from May into June. NEXT DUEL: Alexander Zverev Nadal adds: “It is too late, without a doubt. “I can’t complain because we have two days off now, but if you only have one day off, or like Zverev had in Madrid, when he had to play the final the next day, then it’s a big issue.

“I understand the other part of the business, without a doubt, that television pays a lot of money... “We need to find a balance. Djokovic says of the defeat: “I gave my best. I know I could have played better. I’m proud of staying till the last shot.