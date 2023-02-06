Liverpool must maar vreet op all the criticism they get after Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League defeat to Wolves at the Molineux according to coach Jurgen Klopp. The German mentor himself is under severe scrutiny with his side winless in 2023 and having scored just once while conceding nine goals.

In 10th place on the log, the Reds are closer to the relegation zone than a top-four spot. How we took the lead in #WOLLIV 💪 pic.twitter.com/OVO35OfY2W — Wolves (@Wolves) February 5, 2023 But it’s the manner in which their latest defeat came that really had Klopp speechless. The Reds found themselves 2-0 down in the first 12 minutes after two blunders in defence.

First Joel Matip put Hwang-Hee Chan’s cutback into his own net, before Joe Gomez’s headed clearance fell into the path of Max Kilman. The Wolves midfielder then headed the ball straight at Cody Gakpo who saw the ball bounce off him to land at the feet of Wolves debutant Craig Dawson, who made it 2-0. "No excuse. No excuse for it." ❌



A dejected Jurgen Klopp reflects on Liverpool's third successive away defeat ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/fjlSzuMaW5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2023 Klopp explains: “The start of the game was horrible, it is not allowed to happen… “We caused our own misery in that first 12 minutes. That cannot happen. It did. But it cannot. It is really tough to swallow. You can criticise, you can judge and you are probably right. I have nothing to say because these 12 minutes are not allowed.”

He adds: “It is really difficult to summarise. The team is not full of confidence, but do you need a lot of confidence for that? To put your body between the ball and opponent? Stop the cross? “How can I not be concerned? I cannot sit here and say it is ok because it is not…” MISMATCH: Joel Matip and Ruben Neves. It got worse for the Reds when Adama Traore picked out Ruben Neves among four Reds defenders in the 71st minute to make it 3-0.