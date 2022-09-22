Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma says he is disappointed and feels let down after going unsold at the SA20 auction earlier this week. With none of the six franchises willing to meet Bavuma’s R850 000 base price, it means South Africa’s national team skipper will not play in the country’s inaugural India Premier League-style T20 party kicking off in January 2023.

Of his snub, Bavuma says: “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have any feelings of disappointment. I expected to play a role in the tournament. It’s not just myself, it’s Andy [Andile Phelukhwayo] as well… SUPPORTIVE: Coach Mark “I almost feel let down in a way. I don’t think that comes from any point of entitlement from my side. “I also have to caution myself from delving too deep into it. It’s probably not the right time, our focus now is on India and the World Cup.

“Definitely feel disappointed.” Social media has gone into overdrive over Bavuma not being picked up by any of the franchises. Of the outside noise, the skipper says: “To be honest I haven’t been following the [social] media. “It’s comforting that there are people who share the same sentiments that I have - you want to be selected on merit or credentials. To be honest, I don’t know what’s happening out there.”

Bavuma’s big focus is leading his team to glory at the T20 World Cup in Australia next month. But before then, the Proteas are off to India where they will face the hosts in three T20s starting next week. Coach Mark Boucher, meanwhile, has backed his captain and says: “We had a get-together last night [on Wednesday] and you could just see the energy around him, the guys understand what he is going through. He is a massive part of our journey, we back him like you won’t believe.