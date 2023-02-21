A viral video clip of Orlando Pirates Diski Challenge players drukking “Kasi” moves during Saturday’s 3-0 dismantling of Sekhukhune United to go top of the standings caused a stir this weekend.

Supersport United coach Gavin Hunt is unimpressed with showboating in the Diski Challenge.

And four-time PSL-winning coach Hunt clearly didn’t smaak what he saw, responding on Twitter with: “No words, Horrifying.”

Hunt also posted four flushed faced emojis reacting to a video of controversial Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane doing similar moves.

One social media defended the Kasi flavour, posting: “You guys want the European standard so bad you are even willing to lose your identity.”