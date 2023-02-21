Supersport United coach Gavin Hunt is unimpressed with showboating in the Diski Challenge.
A viral video clip of Orlando Pirates Diski Challenge players drukking “Kasi” moves during Saturday’s 3-0 dismantling of Sekhukhune United to go top of the standings caused a stir this weekend.
And four-time PSL-winning coach Hunt clearly didn’t smaak what he saw, responding on Twitter with: “No words, Horrifying.”
— Gavin Hunt (@gavinhunt12) February 19, 2023
Hunt also posted four flushed faced emojis reacting to a video of controversial Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane doing similar moves.
One social media defended the Kasi flavour, posting: “You guys want the European standard so bad you are even willing to lose your identity.”
Former Cape Town City and Zimbabwe striker Matthew Rusike agreed with the coach, adding: “People who fall back on the argument ‘This is our identity’ are deluded. Wasted development.”
Hunt’s SuperSport are currently second in the PSL with 33 points ahead of Friday’s clash with relegation-threatened Maritzburg United.