Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says Spurs are a and in their 6-1 Premier League humiliation at Newcastle on Sunday. Spurs have been in free fall since head coach Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent.

And Lloris and his hopes of finishing in the top four this season are all but gone after Newcastle scored five goals inside the first 21 minutes in their weekend showdown. After being withdrawn at halftime by caretaker coach Cristian Stellini, Lloris says: "We could not fight. "It is difficult to analyse the performance, but the first thing was a lack of pride.