Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos had Liberian journalists fuming after South Africa booked their spot at Afcon 2023 at the Lone Stars’ expense. The Belgian has been in the wars with the media lately, with Mzansi’s scribes taking shots at him after last Friday’s Group K 2-2 draw at Orlando Stadium.

Broos had to apologise to the nation for failing to meet his post-match media obligations after his team threw away a two-goal lead. “I will not answer your questions. There is too much disappointment, too much anger in my body.” - Hugo Broos 😳 pic.twitter.com/XoBAjZXAj9 — iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) March 24, 2023 Frustrated and angry then, Broos was on his stukke after Tuesday night’s 2-1 win in Monrovia. Addressing the media post-match, the 70-year-old said his team deserved their place at Afcon, which rubbed the Liberians up the wrong way.

Clash: Maela and SA’s Sithole Asked by a journalist why he didn’t dodge the media this time, the Belgian says: “How do you think I feel now?” “We conceded a fantastic goal in the 95th-minute and let the win slip away. “We didn’t have to. We had nine chances in the game and we scored two. We had three big one-on-one chances, alone with the goalkeeper.

“So when you don’t win you are frustrated and angry. We deserved to win. “Today, I’m very happy.” Happy: SA players and coach Hugo Broos celebrate qualification Another journo asked if Broos if he felt lucky to get past the Lone Stars.

Hitting back, the Belgian says: “I didn’t say we were lucky. “No no no. I said we were lucky on a few things today. But we were the better team today. “Liberia play a physical game with long balls to the front, but no combinations.