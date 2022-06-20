Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says it was not his intention to diss South African football, after he called out Mzansi’s lack of top-quality footballers. The Belgian last week called on the PSL and SA game to produce more players to export to top European leagues.

His brutally honest take on the state of the local game was a bitter pill for some players and coaches to sluk. Both Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus and senior coach Steve Komphela took to social media to question Broos. 🔔 Hugo Broos apologizes 🔔@BafanaBafana head coach apologized to South Africans following his remarks last week on the standard of football in the country. He rendered his apology at the SAFA Extra-Ordinary Congress in Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday.#SABCSport411 pic.twitter.com/UifhdEIx4r — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 20, 2022 But while addressing the Safa leadership on Saturday, Broos is quoted by the SABC as saying: “I want to apologise if my declaration in the press conference last Tuesday was disrespectful against this nation.

“This was not my intention, certainly not. The only thing I want is for SA football to become better. I think we are on the right way, but there is still a lot of work to do.” Having won the 2017 Afcon with Cameroon, the coach adds: “I worked two years in Cameroon and when I compare this country with Cameroon – the potential is 10 times more.” He concludes with: “We need everybody in this country, not only me or Safa – everybody who can help has to help us.