After guiding Bafana Bafana to Afcon 2023, head coach Hugo Broos has put his head on the block by targeting the last-16 in Ivory Coast next year. Following Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Liberia in Monrovia to join group winners Morocco in qualifying from Group K, the Belgian tells Cafonline: “I said that people should kill me if we do not go to the Afcon.

“And now that we have made it, they should kill me if we do not go through the group phases of the tournament.” A tale of contrasting emotions 😶



Look at what it meant to the Bafana Bafana players 🥺#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 pic.twitter.com/jAHvI57U0U — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 28, 2023 After two years in charge, Broos has helped South Africa reached their first major tournament after missing out on the World Cup in Qatar. And he adds on SuperSport: “This is a country that should be normally at Afcon and I didn’t understand why they didn’t go in the last years.