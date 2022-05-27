Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos is in all-out attack mode after naming his 23-man squad for next month’s opening Afcon 2023 qualifier against Morocco. With the June 9 match in Rabat less than two weeks away, the Belgian hit out at the PSL and South African football bosses for having such min time to work with players, who will only get to camp following this weekend’s Nedbank Cup and final PSL games.

And he revealed that it cost them the chance to play a preparation friendly against Brazil. GETS THE NOD: City forward Khanyisa Mayo At yesterday’s squad announcement on SABC Sport, Broos said: “Morocco is coming together [today]... and then play the USA [on June 2]. “The plan is to have the national team free now. We don’t do it.

“We had six weeks break in January. I ask why? Four weeks is enough. If it’s four weeks, all the football is over now. This is [what you call] professionalism. “We had offers to play friendlies before June 30 with Iran and Brazil, but we don’t have the players now.” Bafana Bafana Squad Announcement to face Morocco on 9 June 2022 for the #AFCON2023Q. #SABCSport411 #SABCSportFootball https://t.co/NVwGZFMbC5 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 26, 2022 Broos added that his Safa bosses are still looking for a team to play Bafana in the vacant fixture slot after Group K rivals Zimbabwe were suspended from the competition.

Turning to his squad, Broos is excited about Cape Town City striker Khanyiso Mayo, who joins his Citizen teammates, centreback Taariq Fielies and leftback Terrence Mashego in the squad. He says of the 23-year-old: “He is a good young striker. Good in the air, strong. What I saw in the league from him, I think he deserves his chance.” 👀 FINAL SQUAD



Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has confirmed his final 23-man squad to face Morocco in their opening #AFCONQ2023 qualifier.



📺 @SABC_Sport Channel on DTT Channel 4, @Openview 124 @SABC1 and @TelkomONE

📆 Thursday, 9 June 2022

⏰ 20H30 pic.twitter.com/poPI4lv3M1 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 26, 2022 GOALKEEPERS: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Bruce Bvuma