Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos overlooked Cape-based stars in his 23-man squad to play Namibia and DR Congo in international friendlies next month. Naming a vrag vuurwarm attacking options, Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo and Stellenbosch ace Iqraam Rayners were axed from his 35-man preliminary squad.

Orlando Pirates duo Zakhele Lepasa and Monnapule Saleng and Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane are the only PSL stars in Broos’ forwards department, with overseas stars Mihlali Mayambela, Kobamelo Kodisang, Lyle Foster, Lebo Mothiba and Percy Tau making the cut. The 23 men squad for our two friendly matches in September 2023 as we continue preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast from 13 January-11 February 2024.



Both matches at…



Explaining his decision to drop twice-capped Mayo, whose last game came in March against in Afcon 2023 qualifiers against Liberia, the Belgian says: "Mayo for the moment has a lack of confidence. "He is not the same Mayo from last season, who scored and was dangerous.

“I saw some of his games, but his coach [Eric Tinkler] says he is helping the player regain his confidence.” Back inform: Lebo Mothiba.Picture credit: Samuel Shivambu. With his attack stacked with in-form central strikers in Foster, Mothiba and Lepasa, Broos says he may be tempted to tweak his formation at times to accommodate two No.9s in his span. South Africa host Namibia on September 9 (3pm) and DR Congo three days later in a 5pm kickoff, with both games hosted at the Orlando Stadium.

The matches will be broadcast live on SABC, while the corporation confirmed they and the South Africa Football Association are in talks to renew broadcast rights. BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss.