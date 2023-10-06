A hele starting XI of South Africa’s finest will do battle for the MTN8 jackpot on Saturday after Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named seven Mamelodi Sundowns and four Orlando Pirates stars in his 23-man squad for the upcoming international break.
Broos on Thursday announced his squad to face eSwatini next Friday before their trip to Afcon 2023 hosts Cote d’Ivoire on October 17 as they step up their preparations for next January’s continental showpiece.
But before then, all eyes will be on the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban to see Pirates defend their MTN8 title against the Brazilians in Saturday’s 6pm final.
🇿🇦⚽️squad for the two upcoming international friendly matches as they continue preparing for the 2024 AFCON
Coach Broos will be looking to see if attacking ysters Zakhele Lepasa and Monnapule Saleng and defensive duo Nkosinathi Sibisi and Paseka Mako, getting his first call-up under Broos, can deny Downs.
Masandawana have won 13 of their 14 matches in all competitions this season - drawing the other one.
Bafana ba style will be looking to avenge their Semi-Final exit at the hands of Ezimnyama ngenkani last season
Will Pirates rediscover this form and deny Sundowns on Saturday?
They will be led by SA skipper skipper Ronwen Williams and Bafana teammates Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane.
BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams,Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss
Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Grant Kekana, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Paseka Mako, Mothobi Mvala, Siyanda Xulu, Khuliso Mudau.
Midfielders: Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Sibongiseni Mthethwa.
Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Themba Zwane, Percy Tau, Zakhele Lepasa, Lyle Foster, Lebo Mothiba, Monnapule Saleng.