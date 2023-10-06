Broos on Thursday announced his squad to face eSwatini next Friday before their trip to Afcon 2023 hosts Cote d’Ivoire on October 17 as they step up their preparations for next January’s continental showpiece.

A hele starting XI of South Africa’s finest will do battle for the MTN8 jackpot on Saturday after Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named seven Mamelodi Sundowns and four Orlando Pirates stars in his 23-man squad for the upcoming international break.

But before then, all eyes will be on the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban to see Pirates defend their MTN8 title against the Brazilians in Saturday’s 6pm final.

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦⚽️squad for the two upcoming international friendly matches as they continue preparing for the 2024 AFCON @SAFA_net @10bet_ZA @LeCoqSportif_SA @CastleLagerSA pic.twitter.com/sYxCP6PR4H — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 5, 2023

Coach Broos will be looking to see if attacking ysters Zakhele Lepasa and Monnapule Saleng and defensive duo Nkosinathi Sibisi and Paseka Mako, getting his first call-up under Broos, can deny Downs.

Masandawana have won 13 of their 14 matches in all competitions this season - drawing the other one.