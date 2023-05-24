Newcastle coach Eddie Howe says not in their wildste drome could they imagine a scenario where they’d end up in the top four in the Premier League this season. Second from bottom last season and fighting relegation when Howe took over in October 2021, Newcastle miraculously made a top-four finish and Champions League qualification vas in Monday night’s goalless draw with Leicester.

Howe admits that a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and only a third time in the club’s history in the Prem era - following Kevin Keegan’s 1990s “Entertainers” and Bobby Robson’s span in 2002/03 - was never really in die planne. But third on the log - one point above Manchester United who have a game in hand - they are out of reach of fifth-placed Liverpool. Eddie Howe has done a remarkable job in his 18 months in charge at @NUFC 👏 pic.twitter.com/f7BDYBkKpD — Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2023 And Howe tells Spy Sports of their pre-season ambitions: “It certainly wasn’t top four. You always have to hope and dream but we didn’t feel we were ready for that after battling relegation.

“It was about consolidating and becoming a better team. And not have that flirtation with relegation.” While the Magpies are min gespin about relegation fears this season, their opponents Leicester are still two points from safety with one game left. Up there: Newcastle Coach Dean Smith’s 17th-placed side must now beat West Ham on Sunday and hope that Everton, in 16th, fail to beat Bournemouth and Leeds don’t rout Spurs by nine goals to survive.