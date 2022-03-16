Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned his Premier League title-chasing Reds that every game is a final ahead of tonight’s 10.15pm trip to in-form Arsenal.

The Anfield giants can close the gap to leaders Manchester City to just one point with a victory, following Pep Guardiola’s manne slipping up in a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

But with 10 games to the end of the season, Klopp isn’t counting points before he has them banked.

Asked about the title race and City’s failure to win, he says: “Does it help the mood? Why should it?

MISSION: Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta

“We play Arsenal and we cannot count points away at Arsenal now. It’s easy for you but it’s four points [for us].

“We have to play this game. If we want to reach something in this league and when you’re not top then you need to win games and others need to drop.

“It’s final after final after final that we play. It’s in front of us, attack it, chase it, go for it. It’s the only chance we have.”

With top scorer and talisman Mo Salah a doubt with a foot injury picked up in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Brighton, Klopp revealed that the Egyptian returned to training yesterday.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, reckons his Gunners are facing the best team in the land and urged his players to raise their game as they look for a sixth win in a row.

The former City No.2 says: “We are facing arguably the best team in England and have to be at our best to beat them.”

Asked if ex-boss Guardiola had phoned him to asked him for a favour, he says: “I haven’t heard from him yet.”

