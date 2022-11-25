Hansi Flick’s Germany face another horror first-round World Cup exit when they face in-form Spain at the Al Bayt Stadium in Sunday’s 9pm clash. Following their shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in Wednesday’s Group E clash, another loss, coupled with a Japan win over Costa Rica, will mean the end of the line for the four-time champions.

Bad scenario: Hansi Flick Flick, who coached Bayern Munich to Champions League glory in 2020, must now come up with a regte plan to beat Luis Enrique’s free-scoring La Roja after they produced the performance of the World Cup so far with a 7-0 pak of Costa Rica on Wednesday night. And Flick says: “Spain are different opponent and we have another game plan for that match. And we will need to have one. “We’re under pressure on zero points but we have brought this on ourselves. We now need to make sure that we have the character to go about things differently.”

Japan beat Germany for the VERY FIRST TIME EVER! 💥



What a way to do it on the biggest stage of all 👏 pic.twitter.com/0dF901M5Sa — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 23, 2022 Fellow World Cup heavyweights Argentina are also feeling the heat in Qatar. Following their shocking 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Lionel Messi and his teammates are in gevaar in Group C. Danger: Argentina’s Messi With Poland and Mexico playing to a 1-1 draw in their first match, the Argies, though, aren’t really in the same boat as the Germans.

And with Mexico having last beaten them in 2004, captain Messi says: “We have to prepare for what’s coming, we have to win or win and it depends on us.” 1974 - Is the last time Poland won their opening World Cup match. The wait continues 😞#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/24bZxw2lkZ — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 22, 2022 WEEKEND’S WORLD CUP FIXTURES Today: Wales v Iran (12pm), Qatar v Senegal (3pm), Netherlands v Ecuador (6pm), England v United States (9pm)