Stormers magic man Hacjivah Dayimani might not be part of the Springbok set up this year, but his franchise coach John Dobson believes he has what it takes to be an international loose-forward going forward. Dayimani has been dazzling the Stormers faithful with his skills on attack - setting up two tries in their United Rugby Championship semifinal win over Connacht last weekend.

The one saw him give a basketball pass to Marcel Theunissen and the other saw him feed Ruhan Nel with a behind-the-back pass, as the Stormers won 43-25 to book a home final against Munster. We'll be there in the @Vodacom #URC Grand Final to defend our title. What a day at DHL Stadium with the Faithful. #STOvCON #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/6Eppl1cyMi — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 13, 2023 But despite his game-breaking skills, the 25-year-old No.8 has not yet been involved with the national team. Of his chances going forward, Dobson says: “He’s a unique loose-forward…

“I don’t know where he stands in the national rankings, look he’s got a massive game-breaking ability. I’m sure that could be applied at international level. The filthiest pass you will ever see from @Hacjivah #STOvCON #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/7UuuYNZduX — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 13, 2023 “I would suspect - given how that he is really, really unique in that and that he hasn’t played international rugby - it’s obviously not something that’s a consideration in this Bok cycle [for the World Cup]. “He hasn’t got caps, he hasn’t been tested at that level, but he’s got some X-factor, so maybe he fits into the next cycle. I hope he does and I do think he can bring something there, but I wouldn’t think he is on the radar for this one. Hopefully he will get there one day, he’s still a youngster.