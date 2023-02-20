John Dobson has Jake White’s nommer and the Bulls director of rugby is not smaaking it. Dobson’s Stormers beat the Bulls 24-19 on their own turf at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, bringing to an end a 12-match home winning streak in front of a record South African United Rugby Championship (URC) crowd of 41 205.

The victory was the FIFTH one in a row for Dobson over former Springbok coach White, while the latter has not beaten his rival yet in the URC. WHAT A FINISH! 🤯![CDATA[]]>🔥



The DHL @THESTORMERS have done it again, and this is sure to be a North/South derby to be remembered!



📸: Vodacom @BlueBullsRugby #BKTURC #URC | #BULvSTO pic.twitter.com/rZpIfMCk08 — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) February 18, 2023 With his Bulls camping on the Stormers’ tryline in the last 10 or so minutes, White has every reason to feel this was the one that got away. And after going down to Dobson again, the Bulls mentor was asked if he had any word for his rival Dobson.

The man and the moment that sealed the win at Loftus. #BULvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/Qmh8iyfC06 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 18, 2023 White, who says he will get it right at the Bulls, simply replied: “What do you mean?” before the Bulls media manager interjected. Dobson, speaking from his hotel room after the slots for the post-match media conference at Loftus was swapped and the Stormers had to go after the Bulls despite their busses leaving for their hotel, insists it’s not about him or White. Bors warm: Bulls’ Jake White Asked about beating his rival 5-0 in the URC, Dobson says: “There’s been a lot of talk, but it doesn’t come from us about the 4-0 or the 5-0.

“That being said, every game is a new game…” “They also beat us in quite a few games in the Currie Cup, during the lockdown, that sort of thing… “So I don’t look at it like that. There’s just genuine joy for the team, I promise you.”