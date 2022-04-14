Cape Town City are going all out to put in a five-star performance for their returning fans this weekend.

And with the high-flying Citizens hitting form ahead of Saturday's PSL clash at Cape Town Stadium against second-place Royal AM, Kaapse diski lovers could be in for a treat.

Eric Tinkler's manne are looking for a fifth straight win - a club first, after going unbeaten in the league in 2022.

And they will have their work cut out for them as they face the only other team in league yet to taste defeat this year.

ON FIRE: Royal AM’s Letsoalo

But with injuries to attacking duo Tashreeq Morris (foot) and Darwin Gonzalez (groin), the boss wants his rejigged frontline to be clinical and outscore the PSL rookies’ in-form Bafana Bafana ace Victor Letsoalo.

Tinkler says: “Royal AM are a team in very good form and they have proven to be a stubborn team to break down.

“But majority of the teams that have played against them have created six or seven more chances than them, yet they still get results.

Can’t wait for the return of this energy and vibe on Saturday ❤️🔥 @SonwabisoMtsol3 @CapeTownCityFC pic.twitter.com/dJmgRrnUgf — Zaid Van Zyl (@ZaidVanZyl2) April 11, 2022

“What’s important for us is to get it right in the final third offensively.

“We’re playing at home, be positive and play without fear.”

Eager to answer the call, 23-year-old striker Khanyisa Mayo is honger for more goals after scored in three games of their current four-match winning run.

The confident youngster declares: “Scoring week-in, week-out is a job that I always wanted to do.

“If you don’t score as a striker, you’re not going to make it.

“So that’s the focus and to be consistent.”

PSL weekend fixtures

Saturday: AmaZulu v Maritzburg, Sekhukhune v TS Galaxy (both 3pm), Kaizer Chiefs v SuperSport (7.30pm).

Sunday: Gallants v Swallows, Chippa v Stellenbosch (both 3pm).

[email protected]