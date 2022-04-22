Manchester United announced Dutchman Erik Ten Hag as their new permanent coach yesterday.

Ten Hag, 52, will leave Ajax Amsterdam at the end of the current season to join the Red Devils, with a club statement reading: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as Men’s First Team Manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.”

Of joining a struggling United team, Ten Hag says: “I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.”

Ten Hag, though, will inherit a club in tatters, with former United players slamming the team after their 4-0 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool on Tuesday night.

POSITIVITY: Mikel Arteta

Interim coach Ralf Rangnick and his manne will look to bounce back when they travel to the Emirates Stadium tomorrow at 1.30pm for a crunch top-four battle against aartsvyande Arsenal.

Currently in sixth place on the log with 54 points - three behind fifth-placed Arsenal, who are level on points with Tottenham in fourth - United know they have to win the match if they want to keep alive their hope of giving Ten Hag Champions League football to prepare for next term.

To do that, they have to regroup according to midfielder Jesse Lingard who says: “We’ve got to regroup fast this week, it’s a big three points on Saturday.”

While United, who could have Cristiano Ronaldo back for the clash after he missed the Liverpool defeat to the death of his new-born son, must regroup, Arsenal are high on confidence after beating third-placed Chelsea (on 62 points) 4-2 on Wednesday.

Gunners coach Mikel Arteta asked his fans to stiek uit for tomorrow’s clash, saying: “We don’t have any time to prepare for the match [after playing on Wednesday], so we are going to have to need our people to turn up and make the Emirates a real place against Manchester United.”

TEN HAG IN SHORT

Date of birth: 2 February 1970 (age 52)

Place of birth: Haaksbergen, Netherlands

Clubs coached:

2012–2013Go Ahead Eagles

2013–2015Bayern Munich II

2015–2017Utrecht

2017–Ajax (Eredivisie winner in 2018/19 and 2020/21)

