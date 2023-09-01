The Proteas must up their game big time in on Friday night’s second T20I against Australia in Durban if they want to stay alive in the three match series by avenging Wednesday’s humiliating 111-run defeat in the season-opener. Coach Rob Walter’s manne looked like boys against men in the first T20, conceding 226/6 before being bowled out for just 115 runs in the first clash.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh was the main mackie with bat in hand for them, klapping an unbeaten 92 off 49 balls, with Tim David adding 64 off 28. Reeza Hendricks fought hard to notch up his 14th T20I half-century 🏏#SAvAUS #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/DvjRp8hvhj — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 31, 2023 When it was their turn to bat, South Africa couldn’t handle Aussie spinner Tanveer Sangha (4/31) and Marcus Stoinis (3/18) and crumbled a hele 111 runs short of their visitors’ score. There was one man, though, who stood tall - Reeza Hendricks.

Scoring his seventh half-century in his last nine T20I outings, opener Hendricks scored 56 runs and watched elke teammate around him crumble, with Rassie van der Dussen (21) and Marco Jansen (20) being the next highest scorers. South Africa had a case to make about being rusty after last playing in April, but Hendrikse says there are no excuses as they look to turn things around in tonight’s 6pm clash. He explains: “With a quick turnaround we obviously have to put [the result and performance] behind us and look ahead.