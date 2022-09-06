Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele slammed preparations for their African Nations Championships (Chan) after they failed to qualify for next year’s tournament.
South Africa lost 6-1 to Angola on aggregate in the second round and the coach revealed that he only had one training session with a full squad on the eve of Sunday’s 4-1 second-leg defeat.
With the Chan tournament qualifiers played outside of Fifa windows, PSL clubs have no obligation to release players for national duty.
But Mkhalele says there must be better cooperation between the clubs and the South African Football Association (Safa) to improve Bafana.
He says: “It’s sad in relation to how we treat the Chan tournament.
“I only had one session with a full squad on Saturday afternoon.
“It portrays a bad image of our football. It’s about us trying to help each other.”
