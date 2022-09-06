Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele slammed preparations for their African Nations Championships (Chan) after they failed to qualify for next year’s tournament. South Africa lost 6-1 to Angola on aggregate in the second round and the coach revealed that he only had one training session with a full squad on the eve of Sunday’s 4-1 second-leg defeat.

With the Chan tournament qualifiers played outside of Fifa windows, PSL clubs have no obligation to release players for national duty. Helman Mkhalele | Bafana Bafana Assistant Coach | Part 1



Talking about the teams frustrations on their loss against Angola on the 2nd leg of the CHAN Qualifier pic.twitter.com/3hA6miGXGe — KCM Global Sports (@KCMGlobalSports) September 5, 2022 But Mkhalele says there must be better cooperation between the clubs and the South African Football Association (Safa) to improve Bafana. He says: “It’s sad in relation to how we treat the Chan tournament.