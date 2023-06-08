Manchester City defender John Stones and his teammates are ready to banish the ghosts of their 2020/21 Champions League final defeat. Coach Pep Guardiola’s treble chasers go to Istanbul to face Inter Milan on Saturday night with redemption and immortality on the line.

Having been haunted by the pain of their 1-0 loss to Chelsea in European Cup decider in Porto two years back, Stones says they are gereed to make things right this time around as the Cityzens look to make this their greatest season ooit. Saturday. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/AoXpMhgRkC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 5, 2023 With the club desperate to finally get their hands on the biggest prize in Euro club football, Stones vows not to miss out again. Having started in defence against the Blues, he tells Sky Sports of their mission this time: “Don’t [let it] happen again, first and foremost.

"It was somewhere where we had never been before and a situation we had never been in.



"Now, being through that difficult time, coming out on the losing side was super hard and hit home hard. "That's one of the biggest feelings that sticks with you, and you don't want to feel that again. "We have seemed a lot calmer and confident going into this game."

“We have seemed a lot calmer and confident going into this game.” Dream match: Martinez Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, meanwhile, is ready to make City suffer in their biggest ever game and prey on any doubts. Having helped Argentina win the World Cup in a epic final last December, he tells TNT Sports Brazil: “We respect City, who have great players. But we know they respect us too, they’ll be worried about what we can do.