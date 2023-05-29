Luton Town won promotion to the Premier League for the first time after an epic journey ended in a penalty shootout victory over Coventry City at Wembley. Saturday’s 6-5 shootout means the Hatters return to the top flight of English football for the first time since their 1992 relegation from the old First Division saw them tumble out of the Football League altogether before their resurgence.

They join Burnley and Sheffield United in the trio of promoted clubs for next season. WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE! 🏆#COVLUT | #COYH pic.twitter.com/gFgR6Ulc3N — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 27, 2023 Luton’s promotion bid hit a speed bump when Southampton prized away their beloved coach Nathan Jones earlier this season, but they have now returned the favour by taking the south-coast club’s place in the Premier League. Jones had led Luton to automatic promotion from League Two and even a Championship playoff semifinal in two spells, but left in November when they were ninth, leaving Luton in a predicament.

Every angle of our moment at Wembley! 🧡#COYH pic.twitter.com/qxUtx4DsB6 — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 28, 2023 Enter Rob Edwards from bitter rivals Watford and the rest is history as Luton finished third in the Championship and qualified for the playoffs on the back of a 14-match unbeaten run. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who made history by becoming the first man to go from non-league to the Premier League with one club, joked that he can retire now. Done: Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, right The 29-year-old midfielder says: “I’ve completed football, I’ll retire this summer.