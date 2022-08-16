Harry Kane’s late equaliser at Stamford Bridge on Sunday night saw him draw level with Sergio Aguero as the fourth highest goalscorer in Premier League history. The Tottenham ace secured a vital point with his headed goal in the sixth minute of injury time in a heated 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

The strike was his 184th in the league, tying him with Manchester City great Aguero as the player with the most goals for a single club in the top flight. It was also three-time Golden Boot winner Kane’s first goal of the season. The 29-year-old now has third place in the all-time rankings in his sights, needing just four strikes away from eclipsing Andy Cole’s mark of 187.

Having made his debut in competition back in 2012/13, Kane is now also the only player in the top 10 still active. Kane is also one goal off former Arsenal ace Thierry Henry’s goals record in London derbies of 43 strikes. All-time Prem goalscorers

1 Alan Shearer 260 2 Wayne Rooney 208 3 Andy Cole 187

4 Sergio Aguero 184 5 Harry Kane 184 6 Frank Lampard 177

7 Thierry Henry 175 8 Robbie Fowler 163 9 Jermain Defoe 162