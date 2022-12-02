Fresh from his 14-wicket haul for the Titans against the Knights at the Wanderers, spinner Simon Harmer says he is happy to be a backup player for the Proteas on their tour of Australia.
The 33-year-old, who as the leading wicket-taker in South Africa’s 4-day competition last season with 44, took 7/83 in the Lions’ first innings last week and followed it up with 7/68.
Proteas cricketer Simon Harmer believes they don’t need much motivation for their three-match Test Series Tour in Australia. #DStv403 #eNCAsport pic.twitter.com/WhswVFyo98— eNCASport (@eNCASport) December 2, 2022
Still, asked about being a benchwarmer in the Proteas’ departure press conference for Australia (where they’ll play three Tests starting on December 17) yesterday, Harmer understands his role in the team.
He explains: “It’s something that CSA, [captain] Dean [Elgar] and the management staff have been very transparent about. Kesh [Maharaj] is the number one spinner and justifiably so. I just need to make sure I train hard. I see tours like this as an opportunity to work on my game with SA’s best coaches…”