Fresh from his 14-wicket haul for the Titans against the Knights at the Wanderers, spinner Simon Harmer says he is happy to be a backup player for the Proteas on their tour of Australia.

The 33-year-old, who as the leading wicket-taker in South Africa’s 4-day competition last season with 44, took 7/83 in the Lions’ first innings last week and followed it up with 7/68.