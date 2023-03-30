The Stormers will have to byt vas without star lock Ruben van Heerden for this Saturday’s Champions Cup last-16 showdown against Harlequins at Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 4pm). Van Heerden has been a big hit since joining the United Rugby Championship champions on a short-term deal from English side Exeter Chiefs in January, before an extension and talks of a permanent move in the pipeline.

But he is now cup-tied for this weekend’s knockout match – against English Premiership rivals he knows well and is used to playing against. We are going to the next level on Saturday. Are you coming?



🎟️ Tickets here https://t.co/9rBWGoTvF3#STOvHAR #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/o54vkMFulA — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 29, 2023 It forces a reshuffle to the second row for Cape coach John Dobson, who can promote former Juniour Springbok captain Ernst van Rhyn to start alongside Springbok Marvin Orie, or the versatile Ben-Jason Dixon, and even call Gary Porter up from Western Province. Selection pose: Coach Dobbo Speaking on Wednesday in the build up to the clash, Dobson says: “We knew when we signed [Van Heerden] he was cup-tied, because he played for Exeter against the Bulls and Castres.

“But we signed him on a short-term contract, not a loan, which has become long-term [and now] he can’t play in the Champions Cup at all this season. 📔 Dobbo's Diary: Saturday is a big day for our team as we host our first-ever Heineken Champions Cup knock-out in front of the Faithful at DHL Stadium. Our Head Coach looks ahead to what will be a special occasion. #iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/ZMCRqYUEnZ — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 29, 2023 “There are exceptions for clubs in financial distress, but he doesn’t fall in that category. He has been playing exceptionally. “Ernst is one of our most underrated players and is similar to Ruben, but Ruben has been brilliant.”