The late Diego Maradonna famously scored with his hand against England at the 1986 Soccer World Cup in a goal that was dubbed the Hand of God.

At Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, Stormers replacement Hacjivah Dayimani kept Ulster from scoring a last-minute winner by hitting the ball out of the hands of Callum Reid to keep the score 23-20 and we’re dubbing it the Hand of Day.

After initially awarding the 79th minute try, the referee reviewed the decision and decided Reid had knocked on the ball - Stormers scrum.

The relief was felt all over the Mother City, after a strong start by the hosts saw them hold on for life at the death.

A TIMELY INTERVENTION: Hacjivah Dayimani

Their superb start gave them a 14-0 lead inside five minutes after tries from Paul de Wet and Leolin Zas.

De Wet ran in his five-pointer after fullback Warrick Gelant sold a dummy before unleashing Zas on the angle. The winger then found his scrumhalf, who dotted down a superb counterattacking try.

More good interplay saw Zas rewarded in the fifth minute, but then the points dried up for the hosts as Ulster found their feet in the Cape heat.

Prop Marty Moore got them on the scoreboard off the back of a rolling maul, before Libbok kicked a penalty conversion after flanker Deon Fourie - who was superb at the breakdown - won a penalty on the ground (17-7).

The risk of conceding a penalty is always there if you’re going to launch yourself in every single breakdown and Fourie conceded shortly afterwards before the two teams again traded penalties for a 20-13 scoreline at the break.

Another Stormers penalty made it 23-13, before the game sprung to life in the 57th minute when Stuart McCloskey handed off Libbok before running through Chad Solomon and brushing off Adre Smith to score (23-20).

After that, it was all Ulster as they ended the match with 63 percent of the possession, having beaten 15 defenders to the Stormers’ six and enjoying 67 percent of the territory.

You have to commend the Stormers for keeping them out, though, having made 125 tackles to 53 to climb to sixth on the log.

Stormers 23 Ulster 20

Stormers - Tries: Paul de Wet and Leolin Zas; Conversions: Manie Libbok (2); Penalties: Libbok (3).

Ulster - Tries: Marty Moore and Stuart McCloskey; Conversions: John Cooney (2); Penalties: Cooney (2).

WEEKEND’S OTHER URC RESULTS

Connacht 8 Leinster 45, Cardiff 32 Warriors 28, Bulls 55 Dragons 20, Sharks 5 Edinburgh 21, Zebre 24 Scarlets 41

[email protected]