West Ham will be hoping the club’s record £51m signing Lucas Paqueta can inspire their troops to victory over Tottenham in their London derby at London Stadium on Wednesday (8.45pm). Coach David Moyes’s span announced the signing of the Brazilian playmaker, who turned 25 last weekend, on Monday night in what is a helse signing from Lyon.

Paqueta is the Hammers’ eighth signing this term, with fellow new signing Thilo Kehrer saying of tonight’s derby: “Knowing the history and importance of the game [against Tottenham] it is very big - a London derby. "I'm really pleased. We've been watching him for a long time."



The Boss on signing Lucas Paqueta: #WHUTOT | #TalkingPoint with @LycamobileUK pic.twitter.com/VnV5EOul3Z — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 30, 2022 “I am really looking forward to it. “I think we are ready. We are going in with [the aim to win] and the fans in the stadium. I am really looking forward to the atmosphere.”