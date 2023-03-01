Newly-crowned League Cup winners Manchester United are taking no days off in their quest for more trophies this season. United host former manager David Moyes’ West Ham in a FA Cup fifth-round clash on Wednesday at 9.45pm, hoping to take a step closer to another of potentially four trophies.

And following Sunday night’s 2-0 win over Newcastle in the League Cup final, defender Luke Shaw insists there will be no babalas from their celebrations. Next up, we travel to Old Trafford for the fifth round of the #EmiratesFACup ⚒️#WHUFC | @huboofulfilment pic.twitter.com/sV8G2QP624 — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 28, 2023 Asked about their mission to bring back the glory days to Old Trafford on Monday, the leftback says: “I think obviously we don’t want to look too far. “Of course the game is a really big game on Wednesday.

“It’s a competition that of course we want to look to win... there’s no days off. “We know it’s going to be a tough test against West Ham.” Gevaar: West ham’s Paqueta Hammers midfielder Lucas Paqueta, meanwhile, has other gedagtes and smaaks to end to United’s dream.

Having beaten Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the Premier League at the weekend, the Brazilian reckons confidence is high ahead of their trip to Old Trafford. Paqueta warns: “The win [against Forest] gives us more confidence ahead of Wednesday in the Cup. “We’ll play our best to book our ticket into the next round.”