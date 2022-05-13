Manchester City’s 5-1 slagting of Wolves on Wednesday night came at a big cost, with both Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho leaving the field with injuries. City are already without defenders Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker as they look to bag four points from their two remaining matches to secure the league title, with second placed Liverpool three points behind them.

And while they are having a ball up front, with Kevin de Bruyne scoring four goals against Wolves and Raheem Sterling adding another to cancel out Leandro Dendoncker’s strike, Guardiola is paaping about his backline - especially against a gevaarlike West Ham attack. With defensive midfielder Rodri and Nathan Ake finishing the match against Wolves in defence, Guardiola says: “Well, apparently it doesn’t look good. I would say there are some muscular problems for Fernandinho, and it will be difficult for Sunday. GOODBYE: Mark Noble, right “Aymer had a tough knock on his knee, and we have just four days so we will see how they recover for Sunday.

“We need four points to be champion and we are going to try and get the first three on Sunday. “We have a really tough game on Sunday, and we have incredible problems. “We don’t have players and against Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini, it will not be easy.”

WORRIED: City’s Pep Guardiola West Ham, meanwhile, will be looking to leapfrog Manchester United in sixth place on the log. Currently three points behind the Red Devils with a game in hand, victory for the Hammers will see them climb the ladder into the Europa League spot, as they have a superior goal difference (+11) to that of United (+1). With it being 35-year-old club captain Mark Noble’s final match at the London Stadium for the club after 22 years, the Hammers will have added motivation to make this match a memorable one. Prem weekend fixtures