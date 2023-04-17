The point leaves them four ahead of Manchester City, who they play next Wednesday in a potential title decider.

Arsenal’s Premier League title took a hammer blow with a 2-2 draw at West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Before then the Gunners have the kans to stretch their lead to seven when they face bottom side Southampton on Friday.

But on Sunday, for the second time in as many games, Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead.

The Gunners flew out of the blocks with Gabriel Jesus and captain Martin Odegaard scoring inside the opening 10 minutes.