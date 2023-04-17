Arsenal’s Premier League title took a hammer blow with a 2-2 draw at West Ham on Sunday afternoon.
The point leaves them four ahead of Manchester City, who they play next Wednesday in a potential title decider.
Before then the Gunners have the kans to stretch their lead to seven when they face bottom side Southampton on Friday.
But on Sunday, for the second time in as many games, Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead.
It ends in a draw in east London
The Gunners flew out of the blocks with Gabriel Jesus and captain Martin Odegaard scoring inside the opening 10 minutes.
Having been held at Liverpool last week, the Gunners didn’t learn their lesson, as Gabriel Magalhaes gave away a 33rd-minute penalty for Said Benrahma to pull one back.
Benrahma brings us back into the game
Arsenal were handed the kans to seal the points with a 52nd-minute penalty of their own, but Bukayo Saka put his effort wide.
And the punishment came immediately as Jarrod Bowen volleyed a high ball home two minutes later after the Gunners had failed to clear their lines.