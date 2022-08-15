Manchester United are bottom of the Premier League for the first time since 1992 after Erik ten Hag’s manne were humiliated 4-0 at Brentford on Saturday. The Bees swarmed the Dutchman’s clueless side and scored all their goals inside the opening 35 minutes of the match, with strikes from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo.

Having lost on the opening day to Brighton 2-1, hapless United were behind after just 10 minutes in west London. After Cristiano Ronaldo was robbed of the ball close to goal, goalkeeper David de Gea allowed Dasilva’s long-range shot to squeeze under him and into his net. ROCK BOTTOM: Cristiano Ronaldo De Gea was at fault again as Brentford doubled their lead eight minutes later when he passed to Christian Eriksen on the edge of his penalty under pressure from Mathias Jensen, who stole the ball and scored.

Ben Mee then beat Lisandro Martinez at a 30th-minute corner to head home, before Mbeumo completed the scoring following a lightning Ivan Toney counter. After just two matches in charge, Ten Hag moaned afterwards, saying: “It’s rubbish, it’s poor, we need higher standards than that. “The good players we had should have been better. You can have a plan but the plan went into the bin.”