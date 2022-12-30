Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland has vowed to hunt down Premier League leaders Arsenal.
Heading into the final weekend of league action this year, champions City trail the Gunners by five points after 15 games.
While Arsenal are still going strong, City goal hero Haaland is looking to chase down the Gunners after becoming the fastest man to reach 20 Prem goals (in 14 matches) with a double in their 3-1 win over Leeds on Wednesday night.
Erling Haaland becomes the fastest player to reach 2️⃣0️⃣ #PL goals in a single season 👏@CapitecBankSA pic.twitter.com/ghYZLZ4Taz— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 29, 2022
Having taken the league by storm since arriving at Eastland for £51m from Borussia Dortmund, he is desperate to help City defend their league crown and complete a hattrick of titles.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s 5pm home clash with 17th-placed Everton, Haaland says: “Arsenal, we have to hunt them. Now we have to show who is the best team in the league.”
"I feel good, I had a vacation and I've been charging my batteries." 🔋⚡— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 28, 2022
Erling Haaland sends a message to the rest of the league 💪![CDATA[]]>👀 | #PL
With the Norwegian well on his way to breaking Mo Salah’s record of 32 goals in a 38-game Prem season, he adds of his target at the end of the season: “I have a target but I cannot say it..”
Arsenal, meanwhile, go to Brighton on Saturday night at 7.30pm looking to maintain their unlikely title push.
And coach Mikel Arteta warns his span to keep their focus after they were forced to fight back from a goal down to beat West Ham 3-1 on Boxing Day.
Expecting another tough test, Arteta says: “There is a lot of belief but there is a lot of humbleness as well.
“Brighton’s going to be a very difficult test, the way they are playing they’re going to make it really hard for us.”
FASTEST TO 20 PREM GOALS IN A SEASON:
Erling Haaland - 14 games
Kevin Phillips - 21 games
Andrew Cole - 23 games
Ruud van Nistelrooy - 26 games
Diego Costa - 26 games
WEEKEND’S PREM FIXTURES
Friday: West Ham v Brentford (9.45pm), Liverpool v Leicester (10pm)
Tomorrow: Wolves v Man United (2.30pm), Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, Man City v Everton, Newcastle v Leeds, Fulham v Southampton (all 5pm), Brighton v Arsenal (7.30pm).
Sunday: Tottenham v Aston Villa (4pm), Forest v Chelsea (6.30pm).