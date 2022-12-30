Heading into the final weekend of league action this year, champions City trail the Gunners by five points after 15 games.

While Arsenal are still going strong, City goal hero Haaland is looking to chase down the Gunners after becoming the fastest man to reach 20 Prem goals (in 14 matches) with a double in their 3-1 win over Leeds on Wednesday night.

Erling Haaland becomes the fastest player to reach 2️⃣0️⃣ #PL goals in a single season 👏@CapitecBankSA pic.twitter.com/ghYZLZ4Taz — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 29, 2022

Having taken the league by storm since arriving at Eastland for £51m from Borussia Dortmund, he is desperate to help City defend their league crown and complete a hattrick of titles.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s 5pm home clash with 17th-placed Everton, Haaland says: “Arsenal, we have to hunt them. Now we have to show who is the best team in the league.”