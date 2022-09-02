Manchester City hotshot could shoot Steven Gerrard out of a job when they face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday at 1.30pm. Coming off a 6-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, with Haaland scoring his second hattrick in four days to take his season’s tally to a Premier League record nine goals in the first five league games, a repeat performance could see Gerrard out of a job soon.

With Villa losing their fourth match of the season 2-1 to Arsenal on Wednesday, Gerrard says of his job security: “If I stood here and said I wasn’t concerned I think you’d look at me as though I was from a different planet. PAAPING: Steven Gerrard “I am being honest and critical of myself. I will do my job the best I can do.” Haaland, 22, will be min gespin and will continue to bang them in if his teammates set him up.