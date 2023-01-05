It was the first time the Premier League log leaders failed to find the back of the net in a match this season, while also being the first time they dropped points at home.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta slammed VAR after his side was denied “two scandalous” penalties in their goalless draw with Newcastle on Tuesday night.

Arteta was not a happy man afterwards, slamming decisions not to give a 59th minute penalty when Dan Burns pulled Gabriel Magalhaes’s shirt in the box from a corner - the Arsenal man went down in the tussle - and then again in added time when VAR ruled against a possible handball.

💬 "I’m so proud of the boys, the way we played, the way we dominated the game."



🗣 Mikel on our Gunners performance tonight 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 3, 2023

Arteta says: “We had two scandalous penalties [not given]. They were two penalties, very simple.”

Shots fired: Arteta

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, meanwhile, showed why they are the stingiest team in the league, conceding only 11 goals in 18 outings.