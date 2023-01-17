With his team having gone eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, Ramsdale was pushed around by Spurs striker Richarlison when he turned to the home fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to kiss the badge on his shirt at the end.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale says being attacked by a Tottenham fan at the final whistle of Sunday’s 2-0 north London derby win left “a sour taste” in his mouth.

And when he went to get his water bottle behind the goal, a fan, who will now be banned for life at the stadium, jumped on the hoardings and kicked the England goalie in the back.

Speaking to SkySports, Ramsdale says: “The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game.

“I was giving some back… but one fan tried to give me a little punch on the back.