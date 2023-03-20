Arsenal on Sunday stretched their league at the top of the Premier League to eight points with a 4-1 win over managerless Crystal Palace. With second-placed Manchester City involved in the FA Cup over the weekend, the Gunners ruthlessly dispatched the Eagles, who had sacked former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira on Friday.

Looking to shake off their Europa League penalty-shootout exit to Sporting Lisbon last Thursday and press home their advantage on the eve of the international break, Mikel Arteta’s span opened the scoring in the 28th minute through Gabriel Martinelli. Four goals, three points. One BIG win. pic.twitter.com/sAj1S78Lz3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 19, 2023 The in-form Brazilian received a Bukayo Saka centre before shifting the ball onto his left foot and smashing a shot across the Palace goalkeeper. Partner-in-crime Saka then doubled the lead on the stroke of halftime with an angled left-foot shot after being played in by Ben White.