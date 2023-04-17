The Norwegian slotted a 13th-minute penalty and produced a lethal finish after 25 minutes to equal Mo Salah’s 38-match Prem-season goal tally of 32 strikes.

Manchester City ace Erling Haaland continued his record-breaking Premier League debut season with a double in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Leicester.

The 22-year-old needs just three more goals in the remaining eight games of the campaign to break Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s mark of 34 in a 42-game season.

Playing 24 hours before league leaders Arsenal, City were looking to cut the Gunners’ lead to three points.

And they did just that thanks to John Stones giving them the lead after just five minutes when he launched a rocket to open the scoring, before former City striker Kelechi Iheanacho got a consolation goal for the visiting Foxes, who stay second from bottom.