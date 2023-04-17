Manchester City ace Erling Haaland continued his record-breaking Premier League debut season with a double in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Leicester.
The Norwegian slotted a 13th-minute penalty and produced a lethal finish after 25 minutes to equal Mo Salah’s 38-match Prem-season goal tally of 32 strikes.
The 22-year-old needs just three more goals in the remaining eight games of the campaign to break Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s mark of 34 in a 42-game season.
Playing 24 hours before league leaders Arsenal, City were looking to cut the Gunners’ lead to three points.
And they did just that thanks to John Stones giving them the lead after just five minutes when he launched a rocket to open the scoring, before former City striker Kelechi Iheanacho got a consolation goal for the visiting Foxes, who stay second from bottom.
With City’s treble dream still alive, coach Pep Guardiola will know to make sure of their 3-0 Champions League quarterfinal lead at Bayern Munich this Wednesday and take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup semifinal at the weekend before a ‘final’ with Arsenal next Wednesday.
Asked about his hopes for the next 10 days, Guardiola says: “We have to win, win and win.
“Arsenal have done incredibly well this season and I don’t think they are going to drop many points and what we have to do is be there.
“It was important for us to win today to arrive in the final we have against them in our next Premier League game.”