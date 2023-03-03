After smashing Everton 4-0 in their crucial game in hand to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called on his league leaders to keep firing. With 13 games left to play as they look to end a 19-year wait for the league title, Arteta believes his manne can be more ruthless when they entertain Bournemouth on Saturday at 5pm.

Following goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and a brace from Gabriel Martinelli brace in midweek, he says: “That’s something we’re going to need, we have to be clinical and ruthless. 💫 A magical night at Emirates Stadium



Relive our four-goal victory over Everton all over again 👇 pic.twitter.com/1Tl0ArttJP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 2, 2023 “We can play better and make sure we prepare really well against Bournemouth because that’s going to be a tough game.” The Gunners know holders Manchester City won’t let up when they host Newcastle in the 2.30pm, with Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola sensing his champions are getting back to their best.

Back at home 🔜 pic.twitter.com/HFQ4ENphgu — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 2, 2023 With four wins in their last five games in all competitions, Guardiola says: “Phil [Foden], Ruben [Dias] are back, Manu [Akanji has been] outstanding. Nathan [Ake] all season has been top. Kev [De Bruyne] is back after his illness. We need his contribution.” Meanwhile, under-fire Chelsea boss Graham Potter will be desperate to end a six-match winless run when relegation-threatened Leeds rock up at Stamford Bridge on Saturday at 5pm. We got it, @BenChilwell! 🥜 pic.twitter.com/Rq3ivFIweB — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 2, 2023 With N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic all back in training, Potter will hope they can make up for the injury blow to defensive yster Thiago Silva, who is set for six weeks on the sidelines with knee ligament damage.