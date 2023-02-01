Dinge looked touch and go in the pursuit of the 21-year Argentina star, with his Portuguese club demanding a huge chunk upfront.

Chelsea on Tuesday sold Jorginho to Arsenal and were drukking hard to close a British-record £105m deal for Benfica’s World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez ahead of last night’s 1am transfer deadline.

While the Blues were besig bringing in their midfield target, veteran star Jorginho, 31, left and they were ready to let Hakim Ziyech join PSG on a six-month loan, though no deal had been closed.

The Gunners were reportedly close to confirming the transfer of the Italian for £12m at the time of going to print last night, as they loaned winger Marquinhos to Norwich and were in talks over sending Belgium midfielder Albert Lokonga to Crystal Palace for the rest of their title push.

London rivals Tottenham were also active, finally agreeing to sign Sporting Lisbon rightback Pedro Porro on a £45m loan-to-buy deal, with Matt Doherty going on loan to Atletico Madrid until the end of the term. They also signed England youth ace Jude Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.